Is Dwayne Johnson’s Body Real or Fake in ‘Moana’ Live-Action Movie? The Rock Reveals the Truth

Oct 26, 2026 2 min read
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Still of Dwayne Johnson in the live-action Moana movie
Credit: Disney

The live-action adaptation of Disney’s hit animated movie musical Moana is now streaming!

Starring Catherine Laga’aia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui, the movie debuted on Disney+ this past week.

Dwayne‘s live-action Maui looks a little different than the animated version, of course, as the actor took on the character after previously voicing the demigod in the original movies.

So, is that really Dwayne‘s body in the live-action adaptation, or is it fake?

Catherine Laga'aia and Dwayne Johnson on the live-action Moana poster

Dwayne Johnson confirms he wore a bodysuit as Maui, reveals why

Dwayne started filming Moana immediately after he wrapped production on the indie movie The Smashing Machine, in which he played a UFC fighter throughout the ups and downs of his career.

“I went from Smashing Machine and I was 50 lbs. heavier than I am now,” Dwayne told E! News, adding that he had “no time to change my body.”

“We were considering me just stepping on set how I looked in the Smashing Machine, but the body was just intensely different,” he continued. “We are the keepers of integrity, but also the fans are keepers of integrity, and if I stepped on set looking like how I looked, they would have had a complete organ rejection.”

Dwayne wore a 40 pound bodysuit while filming the movie.

The actor and producer said, “It also worked out great because of visual effects, because the tattoos are alive. So it was easier for [the visual effects team] and a better treat for audiences to see it on the suit.”

Still from the animated Moana movie

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