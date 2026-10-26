Jason Priestley Says He Cut Off Friends After ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Fame

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Jason Priestley says he had to cut off some of his friends during the height of his Beverly Hills, 90210 fame.

The 56-year-old actor, who played Brandon Walsh on the long-running teen drama, sat down for an interview with Steve Kmetko on the Still Here Hollywood podcast recently and was asked whether fame had changed any of his friendships.

What did Jason Priestley say about cutting off friendships?

“Very much so. It was an interesting time when the show took off because, I had a few friends that had been my friends for quite some time like, even before I moved to Los Angeles that I started to recognize behavior in them that wasn’t anything I wanted to be around anymore,” Jason shared.

He continued, “So, I had to actually I had to cut a lot of people out of my life. I mean, not a lot, I didn’t have that many friends anyway, but you know, a handful of guys that I thought were going to be my ride or die bros forever, right?”

Olivia Rodrigo has previously spoken about how fame made her realize who was supportive of her and who wasn’t.

Jason detailed how sometimes when “you’re young like that” and “people get jealous,” they do things to “undercut” you.

The Private Eyes star said “usually it’s girls who do that,” and he was surprised to see that type of “behavior” from his friends.

“I just had to cut those guys loose,” he said.

The actor is currently starring on a new CW show.

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