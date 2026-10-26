Jeremy Allen Shows Off His Muscles in Tight Tank as He Meets Up with Friends in L.A. (Photos)

Jeremy Allen White is stepping out over the weekend.

The 35-year-old Emmy-winning actors chatted with some friends as he stepped out to run a few errands on Sunday afternoon (October 25) in Los Angeles.

For his outing, Jeremy put his buff arms on full display in a tight, white tank shirt. He paired the tank with brown pants, a baseball hat, and white sneakers.

The outing comes just a few weeks after Jeremy was spotted packing on the PDA with this model.

The Bear star also wrapped up the press tour for his new movie The Social Reckoning, which he starred in alongside Mikey Madison and Jeremy Strong.

The movie, written and directed by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin, takes place years after the events depicted in The Social Network and focuses on the reporting behind the Facebook Files.

In a recent interview, Jeremy explained why he almost passed on starring in the movie.

If you didn’t see, Jeremy recently showed off his ripped physique during a day at the beach with friends!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Jeremy Allen White running errands in Los Angeles…

Posted To:Candid Photos Jeremy Allen White