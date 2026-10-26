Jessie J Shares Recovery Update & Hospital Photos After Second Breast Cancer Reconstruction Surgery

Credit: Instagram: jessiej

Jessie J is sharing a new health update after undergoing her second breast cancer reconstruction surgery.

The 38-year-old “Price Tag” singer returned to Instagram on Sunday (October 25), posting a series of photos documenting her recovery, including pictures taken at the hospital.

The update comes after Jessie took time away from social media to focus on her health and spend time with her family.

In one photo, Jessie posed in a hospital gown while giving the camera a thumbs-up, writing “to healing” alongside the image.

She also shared a selfie from her hospital bed and joked about her father no longer being able to tease her about her chest following the reconstructive procedure.

“My Dad can’t make the joke ‘She’d make a great flat mate’ anymore,” she wrote, before adding, “Talk to me nice.”

The singer included several photos of her 3-year-old son, Sky, in the update.

In one picture, she called him “the best,” while another featured the two smiling together. She also expressed how much she loves her little boy.

“Little check in. Life is short! Remember to come off this app every now and again and really tap into reality. Look after your body your mental health!” she added in the comments.

The new photos follow Jessie‘s September announcement that she was stepping away from Instagram to prioritize her physical and mental health.

At the time, she explained that she wanted to rest, recover from her second reconstruction surgery and be more present with her son.

She previously confirmed in late September that the second procedure had gone well and that she was back home recovering. Her latest post offers another glimpse at how she’s doing following the operation.

Jessie first revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in June 2025 and underwent a mastectomy later that month.

She also previously discussed postponing tour dates while recovering from her breast cancer treatment.

In May 2026, she shared the positive news that she was cancer-free following a medical checkup.

Posted To:News