Joe Alwyn & Mary Beth Barone Bond in NYC Amid Production On Their Rom-Com ‘Still We Met’

Joe Alwyn and Mary Beth Barone were spotted hanging out once again in New York City!

The 35-year-old actor and the 35-year-old comedian/actress were seen out for a walk together on Monday (October 26) in Manhattan.

The two kept it casual for their outing, with Mary Beth wearing a pair of blue leggings with a sleeveless, cream-colored top, baseball cap and sneakers. She carried a pink Dior handbag.

Joe repped NBA champions, the New York Knicks, with his t-shirt, paired with blue jeans and black sneakers, as he carried a tote bag.

Are Joe Alwyn and Mary Beth Barone dating?

Joe and Mary Beth sparked dating rumors back in September when they were spotted out on a late night stroll in the city.

However, a few days later it was revealed that they were actually just co-stars for an upcoming rom-com, Still We Met, which Mary Beth wrote, loosely inspired by her own experiences.

According to Deadline, the movie “follows a young woman at a crossroads who meets a charming British stranger and spends one unforgettable night wandering New York, revealing more than either intended.”

Zackary Drucker is making her feature film directorial debut with the project, and Lena Dunham has signed on as an executive producer with Michael Cohen through their Good Thing Going company.

Filming is taking place this fall in NYC.

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of Joe Alwyn and Mary Beth Barone out in NYC…

Posted To:Candid Photos Joe Alwyn Mary Beth Barone Still We Met