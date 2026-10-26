Keanu Reeves to Star in Netflix’s ‘Maelstrom’ After Alan Ritchson Exit

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Keanu Reeves is set to star in the Netflix action movie Maelstrom following Alan Ritchson‘s exit.

The upcoming film is from Jaume Collet-Serra, known for movies like Carry-On, Non-Stop, and The Shallows, reports Deadline.

Alan, who also stars in Reacher for Amazon, left the project for unknown reasons.

What is Maelstrom about?

Maelstrom is about “a Federal Marshal assigned to protect the fiancée of an arms dealer turned witness must defend her through one brutal night as a hurricane cuts off communication, strands them without reinforcements, and unleashes the dealer’s men on their safe house.”

The film has previously been described as Die Hard in a hurricane.

According to the outlet, Maelstrom has been in development for decades and initially started as a spec script at Warner Bros. in 1993. The first draft was penned by the late Gregory Fitzpatrick and the current draft is by Mark Bianculli.

Keanu has multiple projects in the works, including the sci-fi film Shiver and The Entertainment System is Down.

Earlier this year it was also announced that Keanu was circling a live-action hybrid LEGO movie.

Meanwhile, Alan is staying busy with Reacher. Find out if it will return for a sixth season!

Find out why Keanu Reeves has said he doesn’t want to have kids.

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