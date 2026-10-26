Kendall Jenner & Dakota Johnson Grab Dinner Together with Friends (New Photos)

Oct 26, 2026 1 min read
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Dakota Johnson on the left in a 2026 premiere red carpet appearance and Kendall Jenner on the right in a L'Oreal appearance in 2025
Credit: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson grabbed dinner with a group last night!

The 37-year-old Verity star and 30-year-old supermodel were photographed exiting Anajak Thai Cuisine on Sunday (October 25) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026

They were joined by a group, including Dakota‘s pal Blake Lee and Kendall‘s pal Fai Khadra.

They all walked out of the restaurant together and took a stroll down the sidewalk before heading their separate ways.

Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026

After walking for a bit, they all said their goodbyes and Kendall and Dakota walked in opposite directions while still speaking.

It’s unclear how long Dakota and Kendall have been pals, but they were also seen hanging out last year in a pic from Kendall‘s Instagram.

Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026

Notably missing were the two men that Dakota and Kendall are currently linked to.

Kendall has been dating Jacob Elordi, while Dakota has most recently been linked to Machine Gun Kelly. Here’s the last major update about MGK and Dakota!

Browse through the gallery for more photos from Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson’s dinner out with friends…

Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026
Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson walking side by side after dinner in Los Angeles on October 25, 2026

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