Kim Kardashian Slays in Polka Dots as She Joins ‘All’s Fair’ Co-Stars at Rome Photocall

Credit: Hulu

The ladies of All’s Fair are continuing the press tour for their fan-favorite Hulu legal drama!

Kim Kardashian joined co-stars Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Naomi Watts at the season two photocall on Monday (October 26) in Rome, Italy.

All about the fashion!

Kim showed off some skin in a cutout white dress covered with black polka dots by Galia Lahav.

Sarah donned a black leather trench coat-dress by Givenchy.

Niecy wowed in a plunging pink jacket and dress by Diarbakerli.

Naomi wore a black Valentino dress with a matching hat.

What is All’s Fair season 2 about?

Here’s the Hulu logline: “The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested, and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.”

Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka will be returning for season two with Cauã Reymond joining as a new series regular.

Guest stars include Grant Show, Denise Richards, Robin Givens, Jaime Pressley, Noah Fearnley, Margo Martindale, and several RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, and Dorinda Medley.

When will season 2 be released?

Season 2 of All’s Fair will kick off with three episodes on Wednesday, November 4 on Hulu, followed by weekly Wednesday releases.

Watch the trailer here!

More photos!

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos from the All’s Fair season 2 photocall.

Posted To:Alls Fair Event Photos Kim Kardashian Naomi Watts Niecy Nash-Betts Sarah Paulson