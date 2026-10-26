Kim Kardashian Slays in Polka Dots as She Joins ‘All’s Fair’ Co-Stars at Rome Photocall

Oct 26, 2026 2 min read
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All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
Credit: Hulu

The ladies of All’s Fair are continuing the press tour for their fan-favorite Hulu legal drama!

Kim Kardashian joined co-stars Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Naomi Watts at the season two photocall on Monday (October 26) in Rome, Italy.

All about the fashion!

All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome

Kim showed off some skin in a cutout white dress covered with black polka dots by Galia Lahav.

All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome

Sarah donned a black leather trench coat-dress by Givenchy.

All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome

Niecy wowed in a plunging pink jacket and dress by Diarbakerli.

All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome

Naomi wore a black Valentino dress with a matching hat.

What is All’s Fair season 2 about?

Here’s the Hulu logline: “The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested, and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.”

Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka will be returning for season two with Cauã Reymond joining as a new series regular.

Guest stars include Grant Show, Denise Richards, Robin Givens, Jaime Pressley, Noah Fearnley, Margo Martindale, and several RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, and Dorinda Medley.

All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome

When will season 2 be released?

Season 2 of All’s Fair will kick off with three episodes on Wednesday, November 4 on Hulu, followed by weekly Wednesday releases.

Watch the trailer here!

More photos!

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos from the All’s Fair season 2 photocall.

All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome
All's Fair stars at season 2 photocall in Rome

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