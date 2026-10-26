Lucy Hale Responds to ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Backlash, Says Aria & Ezra’s Romance ‘Didn’t Age Well’

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Lucy Hale is sharing her thoughts on one of the most controversial aspects of Pretty Little Liars.

The 37-year-old actress played Aria Montgomery across all seven seasons of the show and Aria gets into a relationship with her English teacher Ezra Fitz, played by Ian Harding. Given the age gap and power imbalance, the relationship has proven to be very controversial.

Lucy recently shared a video of her and Ian reuniting in a clip that recreated a moment with the fictional couple from the show and it drew some criticism from fans who felt it was “glamorizing” the toxic dynamic.

What did Lucy Hale say about Ezria?

The Truth or Dare star uploaded a video to clarify her point of view.

“I’m obviously seeing a lot of the comments, and I just want to say that two realities can be very true,” she said in the video (via Us Weekly). “It’s very obvious that Aria and Ezra is problematic, and it did not age well.”

Check out 8 more teen drama romances that have aged poorly, including Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, and more.

But she emphasized that the video was more about her and Ian’s real-life friendship rather than the fictional relationship. They’re working together on a new movie, 12 Dates of Christmas.

“Ian and I were teenagers when we were doing that show,” Lucy continued. “We were quick friends, and we have known each other almost 20 years.”

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