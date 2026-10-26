Major ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 10 Cast Changes Revealed: 7 Stars Leaving, 6 Agents Returning, & 2 New Cast Members

Credit: Netflix

There are going to be some major changes to the Selling Sunset cast when it returns for a 10th season on Netflix. After a recent report of many women being fired, there are some new additions and another exit to report on.

The real estate show, following the lives of the agents at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, debuted in 2019 and has been a huge hit for Netflix.

Over the years, women have come and gone from the show, but there have never been as many shakeups to the cast as there will be for season 10.

Only four cast members from season 9 are returning, but two familiar faces from the past will also be back after a long absence.

Browse through the slideshow for all of the casting updates for season 10…

Posted To:EG Netflix Selling Sunset Television