Natalie Portman Makes First Statement About Newborn Baby, Her First Child with Tanguy Destable

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Natalie Portman is making her first statement about welcoming her third child, her first with partner Tanguy Destable.

If you didn’t know, the 45-year-old Oscar winner announced back in April that she was pregnant with her and Tanguy‘s first child together. She is already mom to 15-year-old son Aleph and 9-year-old daughter Amalia, whom she shares with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.

If you didn’t know, Tanguy, 46, is a musician based in Paris.

Natalie Portman Breaks Her Silence on Welcoming Her Third Child

In a new interview, Natalie spoke out about her new addition.

She told Harper’s Bazaar that she is “full of wonder and joy at this magical little human.”

In addition, she added, “It gives me a whole new attention to my big kids too, as I am reminded of how recently they were these little fresh creations and how quickly they’ve blossomed into incredible humans with their own amazing personalities and senses of humor and ideas.”

Natalie‘s romance with Tanguy was first confirmed back in March 2025. You can see the last photos we have of the couple from earlier this summer, when they were spotted enjoying a day out in Paris together.

In a recent interview, Natalie confirmed that she’s still vegan and explained why she views pregnancy as a cleanse.

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