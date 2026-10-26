‘Nobody Wants This’ Star Tovah Feldshuh Rejects Israel ‘Genocide’ Accusations Following Co-Star Adam Brody’s Comments

Oct 26, 2026 2 min read
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Still from Nobody Wants This featuring Kristen Bell, Tovan Feldshuh and Adam Brody
Credit: Netflix

Tovah Feldshuh, who stars as Adam Brody‘s character’s mom in Nobody Wants This, is speaking out about Israel.

If you don’t know, Adam portrays a Jewish Rabbi in the Netflix TV series, which just returned for a third season.

In a recent interview, Adam was asked if Hollywood has leaned more conservative in recent years. He was then given an opportunity to speak out about Israel and Palestine, to which he responded: “Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine. It’s awful that it’s taken so much death and misery, but it does feel like it’s reaching a breaking point that it should have a while ago… I’m hopeful that another administration can really do some good and correct some of these policies that are helping that situation be as awful as it is.”

Still from Nobody Wants This featuring Kristen Bell, Tovan Feldshuh and Adam Brody

Tovah Feldshuh Slams Israel Genocide Allegations, Brings Up Hitler

“To accuse the Jewish people of genocide is wild. It’s right out of [Adolf] Hitler’s playbook. You take the victim and you make the victim the perpetrator,” Tovah, 77, told the New York Post.

She added, “I believe that the perseverance of the existence of the state of Israel is crucial to the well-being of the democratic world and of the free world. Of course, Israel needs the United States, [but] the United States needs Israel, believe you me.”

She added that political disagreements did not make it to the set: “My job, as Bina but also as Tovah, is to love the people on set at my place of work, to be kind.”

See which celebrities are pro-Israel, and who has spoken out for Palestine.

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