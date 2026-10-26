Owen Thiele Raves Over Working with Connor Storrie on ‘Peaked’ Movie, Says ‘He Cares so Deeply’

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Owen Thiele is dishing on working with Connor Storrie on an upcoming movie!

Last year, it was announced that Molly Gordon will be starring in, directing and writing the new A24 comedy movie Peaked, which follows “the two girls who traumatized you in high school as they try to relive their glory days at their 10-year reunion.”

The all-star cast also includes Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Laura Dern, Simone Ashley, Levon Hawke, Mitra Jouhari, Gabby Windey, Amy Sedaris, Jaya Harper, Emil Wakim, and Alex Consani.

In a new interview with Variety, Owen, 29, sang his praises for Connor, 26, and his work ethic.

“We have a few scenes together. He’s so brilliant,” the Adults actor said. “In every single interview, I somehow accidentally, but also on purpose, bring up Connor Storrie. There’s now this tally on Twitter that’s going around that I just saw recently, which is how many times can Owen Thiele bring up Connor Storrie? I read it being like, ‘This has to be fake.’ But there’s proof for every single mention. I bring him up every time I can.”

Owen added of the Heated Rivalry star, “He’s genuinely so humble and so down to earth and so wonderful and deeply cared about making Molly happy. He’s so collaborative. In one scene, I have like one line and he was like, ‘Am I giving you what you need?’ I was like, ‘For my one line? Yes.'”

“He cares so deeply. He’s genuinely a very well-trained actor,” Owen continued. “I come from an improv background where we’re constantly cutting each other off. I learned from him on set.”

As of right now, Peaked doesn’t have a release date.

In another recent interview, Molly raved over working with Connor.

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