Parker Posey’s ‘Today’ Interview Takes Awkward Turn, Actress Reveals She’s No Longer Doing Upcoming Movie

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Parker Posey had a hilariously awkward interview on the Today show, and it led to an unexpected revelation about one of her upcoming projects!

The 57-year-old White Lotus actress stopped by the NBC morning show on Monday (October 26), where she reunited with host Craig Melvin.

The two previously had a viral moment in 2025 when Parker recreated her character Victoria Ratliff’s famous “Piper, no!” line from The White Lotus.

This time, their conversation took another unexpected turn when Craig attempted to ask Parker about her work in horror movies.

“Before I let you get out of here, we’ve got to talk horror,” Craig said, but Parker initially misheard the question as an inappropriate remark.

The actress burst into laughter as she explained what she thought she’d heard, prompting Craig to quickly clarify that he’d said “horror.”

He even spelled out the word before admitting, “I did not enunciate well.”

However, that wasn’t the only surprising moment during the interview.

When Craig brought up Parker‘s previously announced role in the upcoming horror thriller Sleepover, she revealed that she was no longer attached to the project.

“I’m not doing it,” Parker told him.

Craig appeared surprised and checked his notes, which indicated that she was supposed to star in the movie.

“No. I’m not doing it anymore,” Parker clarified.

She confirmed that she had originally been involved in the project, adding, “Something came up.”

The actress didn’t share further details about why she was no longer participating.

As the two continued laughing about the unexpected news, Craig joked, “Okay, well, now it’s even more awkward than usual.”

At one point, Parker began using one of his cue cards to fan herself as they tried to get the conversation back on track.

She also complimented Craig on his recent recognition in People‘s Sexiest Man Alive Readers’ Choice poll.

The host eventually asked his colleague Carson Daly to help him move on from the interview, while Parker assured him that everything was okay.

Parker had previously been announced as part of the cast of Sleepover, an upcoming horror thriller expected in 2027. Her comments on Today mark a change from that earlier casting announcement.

The movie itself has not been announced as canceled, and Parker did not suggest that her departure would affect its production.

Meanwhile, the actress is promoting her new reality competition series The Mob, as well as her upcoming movie Wild Horse Nine.

You can watch Parker and Craig‘s interview on Today‘s official video.

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