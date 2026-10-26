People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2026 Choice: An Award-Winning Star Is an Overwhelming Favorite, According to Oddsmakers

Oct 26, 2026 2 min read
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Billboard of Adam Levine's Sexiest Man Alive cover for People magazine
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Fans are anticipating that the winner of People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2026 will be announced soon!

The choice is often controversial, with some fans campaigning hard for their favorites to receive the title.

Here are some of the past choices: 2025 was Jonathan Bailey, 2024 was John Krasinski, 2023 was Patrick Dempsey, 2022 was Chris Evans, 2021 was Paul Rudd, 2020 was Michael B. Jordan, 2019 was John Legend, 2018 was Idris Elba, 2017 was Blake Shelton, and 2016 was Dwayne Johnson.

While we can’t say for sure who the winner is for this year, it’s always a fun surprise when the reveal is finally made! Oddsmakers have picked a clear favorite this year, with a nearly 90% chance of being the latest titleholder.

We’ve rounded up the three current favorites to win the title, based on the odds.

Keep reading to see who could be named Sexiest Man Alive for People in 2026, according to the oddsmakers…

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