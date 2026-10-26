Prime Video Cancels 4 TV Shows in 2026, Renews 14 More & Reveals 1 Is Coming to an End

Credit: Prime Video

We have even more television show renewal and cancellation news over at Prime Video as another series has been renewed!

Prime Video hosts some really major hits including Elle, Reacher, Off Campus, and many more.

Scroll down to see the renewals and cancellations so far…

Carrie – Renewed for Season 2

Renewal Date: October 22, 2026

Carrie has been renewed for a second season, just a few weeks after season one debuted online.

Creator Mike Flanagan said, “For 50 years, audiences have known and gravitated to Carrie White’s story. From the beginning, we imagined a story that goes far beyond the prom, and I’m incredibly grateful for Stephen’s trust and support in exploring what comes next.”

Neagley – Renewed for Season 2

Renewal Date: October 1, 2026

Reacher spinoff Neagley will be back for a second season!

Here’s the synopsis: Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and former military protege of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.

No release date has been announced at this time.

Reacher – Renewed for Seasons 5 & 6 at Prime Video

Renewal Date: September 28, 2026

Reacher has been given an early renewal for season five and season six!

Alan Ritchson will be back in the title role, and season five is currently filming.

Ride or Die – Canceled After 1 Season

Cancellation Date: September 19, 2026

Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham‘s buddy spy comedyRide or Die will not be back for another season, but it’s unclear why. In its first two weeks, Ride or Die became Prime Video’s most-watched new scripted series of the past year. The show also rated well with critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 96% Tomatometer score for critics and an 85% among viewers.

There are more Prime Video TV show cancellations and renewals. Hit “next” for more…

Posted To:EG Prime Video Renewals And Cancellations Television