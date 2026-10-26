Rob Kardashian Speaks Out After Making Rare Public Appearance at Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Party

Oct 26, 2026 2 min read
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Rob Kardashian makes rare public appearance
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Rob Kardashian is reacting to all the attention following his recent outing.

On Tuesday night (October 20), the 39-year-old former reality star made a very rare public appearance at sister Kim Kardashian‘s 46th birthday party in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Rob was seen laughing and hanging out with Kim along sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner as they arrived at the restaurant, as seen in photos published by E! News.

Rob Kardashian makes rare public appearance

Over the weekend, Rob addressed all of the attention surrounding his outing during a phone call with his ex Blac Chyna, who was livestreaming their conversation on Kick.

“Oh, and I wanted to tell you, too, I [saw] your pictures on the internet. And everybody’s like, ‘Ooh, Rob! Rob!’ They’re going crazy over you,” said Chyna, 38, who shares 9-year-old daughter Dream with Rob.

“I don’t know why they’re saying that,” Rob said. “‘Cause I felt like I looked crazy, but it’s okay.”

“Nah, never. You’re being modest,” Chyna told him. “The pictures [are] fire.”

“No, that’s just how I feel,” Rob responded. “But it’s all good.”

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna in 2016

If you forgot, Rob and Chyna split up back in 2016 after a very tumultuous relationship. Following nasty legal and custody battles, the two appear to be on better terms these days and last year, Chyna referred to Rob as her “person.”

In a recent interview, Rob spoke about his decision to stop filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians and to step away from the spotlight.

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