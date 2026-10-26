Robert Pattinson Reveals When He’s Returning to ‘The Batman Part II’ Set, Reacts to Steven Soderbergh Taking Over Filming

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Robert Pattinson is sharing a new update on The Batman Part II as filming gets back underway following a temporary production pause.

The 40-year-old actor opened up about Steven Soderbergh stepping in to help complete filming while Matt Reeves attends to a family matter.

In a new interview published on Monday (October 26), Robert praised the decision and revealed when he expects to return to the set.

“I am so happy he’s come on to help Matt,” Robert told GamesRadar+.

“It’s incredibly generous of him – and he’s doing it in the loveliest way. It’s completely selfless,” he continued.

The actor also explained why he appreciates Steven stepping in to help complete the movie rather than taking the project in a different creative direction.

“I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we’re almost done,” he said.

Robert added that Steven wants to help Matt get the remaining footage completed so the filmmaker can finish his movie.

As for when filming is resuming, Robert shared a promising update.

“I think they’re in production already,” he said. “And I’m starting in a couple of days.”

The comments come after it was announced that Steven would help finish principal photography on the highly anticipated sequel.

Production was temporarily paused earlier this month after Matt stepped away from the set to deal with a family matter.

In a statement, DC Studios explained that Steven approached Matt about helping complete the final weeks of filming. The two filmmakers are working together to preserve Matt‘s vision for the movie.

Matt also clarified that he is not leaving the project permanently.

The latest update follows Robert‘s earlier comments about the production pause, when he said the team would take some time to figure out its next steps.

The Batman Part II is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on February 18, 2028.

Robert returns as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright among the cast.

Posted To:DC Matt Reeves Movies Robert Pattinson Steven Soderbergh The Batman The Batman Part II Warner Bros