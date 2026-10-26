Sara Foster Reveals If She Is Dating, 2 Years After Tommy Haas Divorce

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Sara Foster is getting candid about her dating life in a new interview.

The 45-year-old actress and Nobody Wants This executive producer was previously in a long-term relationship with professional tennis player Tommy Haas, but they got divorced in 2024.

While appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast this week, Sara opened up about dating and revealed she hasn’t been at all since her split.

“I think when I say I’ve never been on a date people are like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Sara said about her own dating experience, via Us Weekly‘s exclusive preview clip. “We have 2 children. And yes, I’ve had relationships but they all started out as friendships.”

“I’ve never sat across from somebody who I know casually,” she went on. “It sounds terrible. The idea of having to go, ‘So, do you have siblings? I have a sibling.’”

Earlier this year, Sara revealed on another podcast that she still lives with her ex-husband.

“It’s such an interesting [thing],” she said on Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari. “I’m not dating. I mean, I’m sure he is.”

“I mean, he’s a Florida resident, he’s German, he is always on the road, he’s in the tennis world. He was a professional tennis player for 25 years,” Sara added. “And that is, I think, that is his comfort level, is being on the road.”

“We have breakfast when he’s in town, we have breakfast and dinner with our kids every day,” she said. “And there’s something to be said — it’s not for everybody — but there’s something to be said about slowly transitioning.”

Sara and Tommy have two daughters together – Valentina, 15, and Josephine, 10.

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