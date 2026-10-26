Selma Blair Runs Errands in L.A. Weeks After Airplane Arrest

Oct 26, 2026 1 min read
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Selma Blair runs errands after her arrest

Selma Blair is stepping out following her arrest.

The 54-year-old Legally Blonde actress sipped on an iced matcha and held onto her service dog Scout as she spent the afternoon running a few errands on Thursday (October 22) in Los Angeles.

For her outing, Selma wore a tan jacket over a gray sweater paired with jeans and black boots.

Selma Blair runs errands after her arrest

The outing comes just a few short weeks after Selma was arrested following an alleged meltdown during a flight to New York City.

The Cruel Intentions actress allegedly bit a flight attendant, assaulted another person, and attempted to open the airplane door in the middle of the flight.

Selma Blair runs errands after her arrest

It was also reported that she had been placed in restraints during the flight and was arrested when the plane landed. She was then taken to the hospital for an evaluation before appearing in court and being released on bond.

During her court appearance, Selma‘s attorneys revealed the apparent cause of her behavior for the alleged midair meltdown.

Just the other day, Selma‘s friend Sasha Faber, who she was partnered with during her run on Dancing with the Stars, shared an update on how she’s doing following the arrest and hospitalization.

Selma Blair runs errands after her arrest

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