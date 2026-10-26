Sophie Turner Shows Off Dark Hair In Rare Red Carpet Appearance After ‘Tomb Raider’ Filming

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Sophie Turner is showing off a darker look in a rare red carpet appearance.

The 30-year-old actress stepped out for the 2026 Ballon d’Or Ceremony on Monday night (October 26) at Palladium Theatre in London.

While she was sporting a brunette look for her upcoming Tomb Raider series, her recent look appears darker than the images we’ve seen of her on set filming.

All about Sophie Turner’s fashion at Ballon d’Or

For her latest public appearance, Sophie stepped out in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, which comes as no surprise as she has been a brand ambassador for the fashion house for years.

Sophie is wearing a look from their Fall/Winter 2026 collection, paired with the Luna pumps and a Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Necklace.

Earlier this month, Sophie was in attendance at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 fashion show in Paris.

What is the Ballon d’Or Ceremony?

If you don’t know, the Ballon d’Or is a prestigious award in the soccer/football world, which holds the following criteria: individual performance, team achievements, and class combined with fair play.

“While individual brilliance is paramount, the award also values the impact a player has on their team’s success. The combination of talent, sportsmanship, and competitive excellence defines the complete Ballon d’Or™ winner.”

The winner of the award comes after select international journalists cast their votes based on players’ performances throughout the season. The voters must rank their top 10 candidates and points are distributed on a descending scale.

This year, English soccer play Harry Kane won the Ballon d’Or!

Just over a year ago, Sophie was announced to be playing Lara Croft in an upcoming live-action TV series adaptation based on the Tomb Raider franchise!

Earlier this year, Prime Video shared a first look at her in character as production got underway.

In March, Sophie was spotted on set filming for the upcoming TV series – once at the British Museum and again filming an action scene.

Later that month, it was revealed that production was pausing after Sophie suffered a minor injury on set.

However, filming resumed and Sophie was also spotted on set in July in Spain!

In September, one of Sophie‘s co-stars, Jason Isaacs, revealed he had wrapped filming his scenes as Atlas DeMornay, Lara’s uncle.

Sophie‘s Tomb Raider series does not yet have a release date, but fans can likely expect it to premiere on Prime Video in 2027.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Sophie Turner at the Ballon d’Or Ceremony…

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