‘Southern Hospitality’ Season 5 Casting Updates: 1 Star Seemingly Exits, 7 Stars Confirm Their Return

Credit: Bravo

Southern Hospitality is officially returning for a fifth season!

The Bravo reality series was announced to be picked up over the weekend at Bravo Fan Fest, following speculation on the show’s future.

What is Southern Hospitality about?

The Southern Charm spinoff series follows “a dynamic circle of friends living in Charleston, S.C., making their mark on the city’s thriving hospitality scene. As they chase their ambitions and navigate the unpredictable nature of friendship, love and life in the South, this tight-knit group proves there’s never a dull moment on or off the clock.”

“At Republic, there’s never a dull shift – where a splash of shade, a pinch of drama and rumors bubbling just beneath the surface keep the party going in the electrifying VIP world.”

Who is returning for season five and who is not?

With the new season announced, there was not an official cast list revealed, but we have an idea on which stars will be back due to social media activity surrounding the announcement.

One star has also seemingly confirmed they will not be returning following weeks of speculation amid recent drama.

Keep reading inside to find out what we know about the Southern Hospitality season five cast…

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