‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Finale: When Does It Air, Who Are the 9 Finalists & How to Watch on Paramount+

Credit: Paramount+

The Challenge Season 42 is almost over, and nine contestants are still competing for the grand prize!

The hit reality competition series, hosted by TJ Lavin, returns for the second half of its two-part finale this week on Paramount+.

Season 42, titled The Challenge: Cutthroat, premiered on August 5, and marked a major change for the franchise as it moved from MTV to Paramount+.

This season started with 24 competitors divided into three teams in Thailand, where they have been competing for a share of the $500,000 grand prize.

Now, only two teams remain, and the winners will be revealed in the upcoming finale.

When is The Challenge Season 42 finale?

The season finale arrives on Wednesday, October 28, exclusively on Paramount+.

Episode 14, titled “The Final – Part 2,” will bring the season to a close following the first half of the finale, which premiered on October 21.

New episodes have been arriving on Wednesdays at approximately 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

You can watch the finale with a Paramount+ subscription. The first 13 episodes of the season are already available to stream.

Who are the nine finalists?

Following the October 21 episode, nine contestants remain in the competition.

Team Orange:

– Chris “CT” Tamburello

– Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

– Tori Deal

– Michele Fitzgerald

– Will Gagnon

Team Gray:

– Cara Maria Sorbello

– Adrienne Naylor

– Alexis Lete

– Cassidy Clark

The remaining competitors must finish the final challenge before the winning team can claim the $500,000 prize, with its captain deciding how to divide the money.

Where can you watch The Challenge Season 42?

Season 42 is streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

If you missed the beginning of the season, check out the full Season 42 cast and the show’s move to Paramount+.

The finale is scheduled to stream Wednesday, October 28.

Posted To:Paramount Plus Reality TV Television The Challenge TJ Lavin