TikTok Star Griffin Johnson Gets Engaged to Macy Broyles, Proposes in Florida

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Griffin Johnson and his girlfriend Macy Broyles just got engaged over the weekend!

The 27-year-old former Sway House TikTok star popped the question on Saturday (October 24) at the St Regis Bal Harbour resort in Florida.

“I was just so happy to finally ask my best friend to marry me,” he told People of the proposal.

How did Griffin Johnson propose?

The Diamond in the Rough star got down on one knee “beneath towering palm trees, in a secluded spot scattered with white rose petals and framed by lush greenery” at the hotel property.

He proposed with a “4.03-carat, old mine cushion-cut diamond set on a gold on a gold band with a swooped hidden halo” from Maddie Grace Jewelry. The ring also features a hidden engraving of her nickname in his handwriting!

“I wanted there to be something personal that was just between the two of us, something that would always make the ring uniquely hers,” Griffin revealed. “I wanted her to have a day that was just as special as she is to me. I am not a great planner so seeing everything come together, finally getting to put the ring on her finger, and knowing I had pulled off the surprise was an incredible feeling.”

Of the surprise proposal, Griffin said it was “one of the hardest things” he has ever done, as they “share pretty much everything with each other.”

“Having to keep something this big from her was incredibly difficult,” he says. “We work together, travel together, and share almost all of our hobbies, so finding a way to plan something without her knowing was nearly impossible.”

Just before their engagement news was announced, Mayci shared a “Get Ready with Me” video, where she talks about how she thinks she’s about to be proposed to.

To help keep the proposal a secret, Griffin got some help from Celsius, a brand they have been working with for years. He had them at the hotel under the guise they were going to an event for the beverage brand’s new energy drink flavor. There was a dress code of “white or glitter” to help ensure they were dressed appropriately without suspecting anything… though she did, in fact, suspect something was up!

“Seeing her reaction was everything I had hoped for,” he told People. “She genuinely had no idea what was coming.”

When did they meet and how long have they been together?

Griffin and Mayci first started dating after meeting at a sorority formal in 2019.

However, his TikTok fame grew and she helped him move into a Bel-Air mansion as he was a founding member of the TikTok group, Sway House. With their lives “heading in different directions,” with him focused on his burgeoning career and her focused on finishing college, they mutually decided to split up.

He was then linked to Kelly Osbourne, and later dated Dixie D’Amelio, but after Sway House was no more in early 2021, he realized he missed Mayci.

Three months later, he moved to Florida and she joined him there after graduating from Indiana State University. She worked as his assistant at first, “until the feelings came back,” as she explained on TikTok last year.

They then moved into their first apartment together in Bal Harbour, where they lived for two years, and since that city had “a special place” in their relationship, he knew that that was where he wanted to propose.

Currently, they split their time between their West Palm Beach home and their new farm in Michigan.

Congratulations to Griffin Johnson and Mayci Broyles on their engagement!

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