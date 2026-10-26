Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer Slams H3’s Ethan Klein Amid Cheating Scandal, Resurfaced Podcast Clip

Oct 26, 2026 1 min read
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Hila Klein and Ethan Klein attend the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California on the right, and Ned Fulmer and ex Ariel attends The 9th Annual Streamy Awards on December 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California on the left.
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Former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer has now entered the chat on the H3 Podcast drama.

If you don’t know, Ned was part of a group called the Try Guys, who rose to fame on BuzzFeed. In 2022, Ned was accused of cheating on his wife with one of the producers who worked with the Try Guys after photos of them emerged together. He then confirmed the rumors and was kicked out of the group.

He then gave a tell-all, where he revealed he and his wife were no longer together.

This past week, H3 Podcast star Ethan Klein‘s wife Hila publicly accused him of cheating in a statement to her Instagram.

Ethan had previously apparently criticized Ned‘s cheating in a clip.

Ned Fulmer Reacts to Ethan Klein’s Cheating Scandal

On X, Fulmer sent out two posts, seemingly in response to what went down.

“karma’s a *****, huh?” he posted.

“ethan klein can **** all the way off,” he also said.

Ethan Klein has not publicly responded to Ned Fulmer.

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