Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer Slams H3’s Ethan Klein Amid Cheating Scandal, Resurfaced Podcast Clip

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Former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer has now entered the chat on the H3 Podcast drama.

If you don’t know, Ned was part of a group called the Try Guys, who rose to fame on BuzzFeed. In 2022, Ned was accused of cheating on his wife with one of the producers who worked with the Try Guys after photos of them emerged together. He then confirmed the rumors and was kicked out of the group.

He then gave a tell-all, where he revealed he and his wife were no longer together.

This past week, H3 Podcast star Ethan Klein‘s wife Hila publicly accused him of cheating in a statement to her Instagram.

Ethan had previously apparently criticized Ned‘s cheating in a clip.

Ned Fulmer Reacts to Ethan Klein’s Cheating Scandal

On X, Fulmer sent out two posts, seemingly in response to what went down.

“karma’s a *****, huh?” he posted.

karma’s a bitch, huh? — Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer) October 25, 2026

“ethan klein can **** all the way off,” he also said.

ethan klein can fuck all the way off — Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer) October 25, 2026

Ethan Klein has not publicly responded to Ned Fulmer.

Posted To:Ethan Klein Ned Fulmer