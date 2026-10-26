Walter Koenig Passes Away at 90, ‘Star Trek’ Actor Best Known for Playing Pavel Chekov

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Walter Koenig, the actor best known for playing Pavel Chekov on the original Star Trek television series, has sadly passed away.

The actor died on Sunday (October 25) at his home in North Hollywood, California, at the age of 90, his representative confirmed to TMZ.

Walter was surrounded by his daughter Danielle Koenig and his niece at the time of his passing, according to the representative.

The rep attributed his passing to old age, although a specific medical cause of death has not been publicly established.

Walter was beloved by generations of Star Trek fans for his portrayal of Ensign Pavel Chekov, the young Russian navigator aboard the USS Enterprise.

He joined the original science-fiction series during its second season in 1967 and went on to appear in 36 episodes.

Following the show’s cancellation in 1969, Walter returned to the role in several films, beginning with 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

He also appeared in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and other installments in the franchise.

Beyond Star Trek, Walter was known for portraying Alfred Bester on the science-fiction series Babylon 5. His other television credits included Columbo, Futurama and I Spy.

The actor continued making appearances at fan conventions throughout his later years, meeting viewers who had followed his career for decades.

In a statement shared with TMZ, his representative reflected on Walter‘s connection to the Star Trek community, saying he appreciated the fans who supported him and understood the importance of the franchise to so many people.

The representative also highlighted his recent recognition at the 2026 Independent Shorts Awards for his performance in Mr. Fleischmann.

“Thank you, Walter, for the memories, the inspiration, and for boldly going where few have gone before,” the rep said.

Walter received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September 2012, with his Star Trek colleagues Leonard Nimoy and George Takei among those attending the ceremony. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored him for his contributions to television.

Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Levitt, who passed away in 2022. The couple married in 1965.

His son, actor Andrew Koenig, passed away in 2010. He is survived by his daughter Danielle.

Our thoughts are with Walter‘s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

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