What Is Heidi Klum’s Halloween Costume This Year? 2026 Photo Gets Attention!

Oct 26, 2026 1 min read
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Heidi Klum gets fitted for her 13th annual Halloween party at finale sponsored by HobNob Wines, Svedka Vodka And Smartwater on September 3, 2012 in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images

Halloween is just days away, and that means we’ll soon be getting Heidi Klum‘s big reveal!

Heidi has been hosting a big Halloween event nearly every single year since 2000.

Her costumes are always so elaborate, and she is known for sitting in a makeup chair for hours and hours on end to get her look right.

What Is Heidi Klum Dressing as For Halloween This Year?

Heidi posted an image over the weekend teasing her look.

“What’s my costume? One week to go…” she captioned the post, along with some Halloween-themed emojis.

From this photo, many believe it might be sea-themed. Popular guesses include coral reef, sea urchins, or the Great Barrier Reef. Let us know your best guesses for this year’s look!

Throughout the years, Heidi has been joined at her parties by former husbands Ric Pipino and Seal, who used to dress up in couples costumes with her. For the last few Halloweens, she has dressed up with current husband Tom Kaulitz! See all of her past looks here.

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