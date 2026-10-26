When Will ‘From’ Season 4 Come to Netflix? What We Know About Season 5

Credit: MGM+

Netflix has added the first three seasons of the popular MGM+ horror series From to its catalog and it’s already proving to be a major hit with subscribers!

The fourth season isn’t available to watch yet, but the show has already been renewed for a fifth and final season, expected in 2027. There’s no exact premiere date set for its return just yet.

When will From season 4 come to Netflix?

Netflix has not shared a release date for season 4 or a window of time when it might arrive. The first three seasons arrived on October 19.

In the past, when Netflix has acquired shows from other networks, usually the latest season comes out around the time when the next season is due out. In this case, season 4 should hopefully be added when the season 5 release date is closer, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Where can you watch From season 4 now?

For now, fans eager to continue the series can go to MGM+ to watch the fourth season. You can subscribe to MGM+ directly from the website and it is also available as a channel add-on on Prime Video and Roku TV.

Will there be a season 5 of From?

Yes, MGM+ has already renewed the show for a fifth and final season. It is expected to release in 2027, but no premiere date has been announced.

“We set so much into motion in season one. A lot of seasons four and five are continuing those things we set up, many of which are obvious to the audience, and some of which is not. There are a lot of inevitabilities coming into season five. Our challenge is making sure we tell those stories in the best way we know how,” executive producer Jeff Pinkner previously shared about the final seasons.

He continued, “Based on the weeks we have already spent talking in the writers room, I feel very confident the audience will feel honored and respected by the way these stories end. It’s feeling both surprising and inevitable, and we’re being very mindful about the things the audience is curious about, and all the questions that need to be answered.”

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