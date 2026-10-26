Who Is Sam Nivola’s Girlfriend? They’re Both Children of Famous Stars!

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Sam Nivola is starring in the new TV series Phony!

The 23-year-old The White Lotus season three actor plays a teen who wakes up in the hospital after a car accident and discovers that his mom does not appear to be his mom.

His other past credits include the movies White Noise, Eileen, Maestro, and Driver’s Ed, as well as the TV series The Perfect Couple.

If you’re wondering about Sam‘s dating life, we’ve got all the details on who he is in a relationship with!

Sam Nivola is dating Iris Apatow

Sam has been in a relationship with actress Iris Apatow, 24, since 2024, and much like him, she’s also the child of famous parents – Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow.

While speaking with Teen Vogue in 2025, Sam revealed that they met through their mutual friend, Isa Barrett, at a bar in London.

He wanted to shoot his shot with Iris, but she had a boyfriend at the time and “was not having it, which is good of her.”

However, several months later, they broke up and Sam found his opening to finally give it a try. Now, they even live together in New York City!

“I’m so in love, and she’s so amazing,” he told Teen Vogue. “I think the thing about moving in with someone is that when you’re this young, it’s always like, ‘Oh my God, you’re going to get sick of them.’ You’re going to spend all day, every day together, and then it’s going to be routine, and you’re going to feel like you’ve been in a marriage for 30 years. I don’t think that would happen with her anyway, just because we’re so in love. But I think the nature of us being actors really helped, because we’re never at home for more than a few months, and that natural space from each other is really healthy, and it makes it so much more exciting when you get to come home to your partner. Also she has great taste, so we don’t argue on decorating.”

Iris first appeared on Sam‘s Instagram in a White Lotus BTS photo dump in April 2024, and the next month, she posted him on her account for the first time.

After months of sharing each other on social media, they made their public debut together in October 2024 while attending the the reopening of Burberry‘s East 57th Street flagship store in New York City

Since then, they have made several red carpet appearances together, including at the season three premiere of The White Lotus, the 2026 Actor Awards as seen above, and the Dior Homme fashion show in Paris.

They have also been seen hanging out with her best friend, Olivia Rodrigo.

Posted To:Dating History Iris Apatow Sam Nivola