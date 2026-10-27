2026 Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List of Film & Performance Nominees

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The Gotham Awards are back soon and they’ve nominated some of the biggest movies and stars of the year!

The 2026 Gotham Awards have singled out 42 feature films and 25 performances in 11 award categories. Some of the top nominated movies include The Invite, Clarissa, All of a Sudden, Tender Loving Care, and La Gradiva.

Also of note is that this year will see the return of the Gotham Audience Award after a six-year hiatus.

There are also plenty of recognizable names in the list of nominations, such as Mahershala Ali, Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Andrew Garfield, Julianne Moore, Sophie Okonedo, and more.

This year’s Gotham Awards ceremony will be held on Monday, November 30, 2026 in New York City.

Outstanding Lead Performance

Mahershala Ali, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother (Amazon MGM Studios)

Gillian Anderson, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (MUBI)

Jeon Do-yeon, Possible Love (Netflix)

John Early, Maddie’s Secret (Magnolia Pictures)

John Malkovich, Wild Horse Nine (Searchlight Pictures)

Ian McKellen, The Christophers (NEON)

Julianne Moore, The Debut (A24)

Sophie Okonedo, Clarissa (NEON)

Andrew Scott, Elsinore (Focus Features)

John Turturro, The Only Living Pickpocket in New York (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Tom Courtenay, Queen at Sea (Greenwich Entertainment)

Esmé Creed-Miles, Sense and Sensibility (Focus Features)

Penélope Cruz, The Invite (A24)

Adam Driver, Paper Tiger (NEON)

Andrew Garfield, Artificial (NEON)

Skyler Gisondo, Primetime (A24)

Sandra Hüller, Fatherland (MUBI)

Kate O’Flynn, Tender Loving Care (Bleecker Street)

Tao Okamoto, All of a Sudden (NEON)

Channing Tatum, Josephine (Sumerian Pictures)

Best Feature

Clarissa

Club Kid

The Debut

Dreams in Nightmares

The Invite

Josephine

Mouse

Paper Tiger

Primetime

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother

Breakthrough Performer

Adia, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother (Amazon MGM Studios)

India Amarteifio, Clarissa (NEON)

Guitarricadelafuente, La Bola Negra (Netflix)

Colas Quignard, La Gradiva (1-2 Special)

Mason Reeves, Josephine (Sumerian Pictures)

Best International Feature

All of A Sudden

Ben’Imana

Blue Heron

Everytime

Fatherland

Filipiñana

La Gradiva

Minotaur

Possible Love

Tender Loving Care

Best Documentary Feature

Closure

A Fox Under a Pink Moon

NAZA

Once Upon a Time in Harlem

You Can See Everything

Best Director

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, All of a Sudden (NEON)

Sandra Wollner, Everytime (1-2 Special)

Andrey Zvyagintsev, Minotaur (MUBI)

Jane Schoenbrun, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (MUBI)

Mike Leigh, Tender Loving Care (Bleecker Street)

Breakthrough Director

Sophy Romvari, Blue Heron (Janus Films)

Jordan Firstman, Club Kid (A24)

Aleshea Harris, Is God Is (Amazon MGM Studios)

Marine Atlan, La Gradiva (1-2 Special)

Joel Alfonso Vargas, Mad Bills to Pay (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo) (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

John Early, Maddie’s Secret (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Original Screenplay

Everytime, Sandra Wollner (1-2 Special)

La Gradiva, Marine Atlan, Anne Brouillet (1-2 Special)

Possible Love, Lee Chang-dong, Oh Jung-mi (Netflix)

Tender Loving Care, Mike Leigh (Bleecker Street)

Wild Horse Nine, Martin McDonagh (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Adapted Screenplay

All of a Sudden, Ryusuke Hamaguchi (NEON)

Clarissa, Chuko Esiri (NEON)

The Invite, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack (A24)

Minotaur, Simon Lyashenko, Andrey Zvyagintsev (MUBI)

Primetime, Ajon Singh (A24)

Gotham Audience Award

Backrooms

La Bola Negra

The Drama

The Invite

Michael

Obsession

Project Hail Mary

You Can See Everything

Posted To:2026 Gotham Film Awards Gotham Film Awards Movies