7 Men Over 50 Have Been Crowned People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Oct 27, 2026 3 min read
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People's Sexiest Man Alive logo
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This year’s People Magazine‘s Sexiest Man Alive has just been revealed!

The annual honor has been bestowed upon celebrities for decades, with the first one being announced in 1985, with then 29-year-old Mel Gibson. Each year, the mag not only names the top person, but also several sub-categories.

Since the first year, 37 more celebrities have held the title, including one Sexiest Couple. There was also once a Sexiest Woman Alive. Four guys have also won the title twice!

The title has been bestowed upon mostly actors, with an athlete and a few singers being named – Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and John Legend – as well as a former First Son, John F Kennedy Jr.

Throughout the years, a total of seven men over the age of 50 have been named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive.

If you missed it, find who was named this year!

Keep reading to find out who over 50 has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive…

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