8 ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Join Off-Broadway’s ‘Rumors’ Revival: Casts & Dates

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The Real Housewives are preparing for an Off-Broadway production!

Eight stars from the long-running reality television franchise have joined the cast of an Off-Broadway production of Neil Simon‘s comedy Rumors, according to People.

The revival will have a limited engagement at the Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space and be directed by Tony Award winner Zhailon Levingston.

Which Real Housewives stars will be in the cast?

The production will feature two separate casts, and each will take the stage for a separate limited engagement.

The first cast includes the following stars.

Lisa Rinna from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Phaedra Parks from Real Housewives of Atlanta

from Real Housewives of Atlanta Stacey Rush from Real Housewives of Potomac

from Real Housewives of Potomac Dolores Catania from Real Housewives of New Jersey

The first group will perform from January 9 to February 28, followed by the next group of housewives.

Cynthia Bailey from Real Housewives of Atlanta

from Real Housewives of Atlanta Eileen Davidson from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Carole Radziwill from Real Housewives of New York City

from Real Housewives of New York City Candiace Dillard-Bassett from Real Housewives of Potomac

Their performances will take place from March 2 through April 21.

The Off-Broadway show marks the New York stage debut for all of the women, apart from Lisa, who previously debuted as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2007. She’s also returning to Broadway for It’s a Wonderful Life this holiday season.

What is Rumors about?

People describes the play as follows.

Set in the affluent New York suburb of Sneden’s Landing, the comedy follows four married couples who arrive at the home of New York City’s deputy mayor and his wife to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. But the festivities quickly unravel when the guests discover that their host has apparently shot himself in the earlobe, his wife has vanished and the household staff is nowhere to be found.

Additional casting for the characters’ husbands will be announced at a later date.

Posted To:Off Broadway Real Housewives