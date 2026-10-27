Adam Brody Reveals What He Regrets About His Proposal to Leighton Meester

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
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Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend Critics Choice Awards
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Adam Brody is dishing on his marriage proposal to wife Leighton Meester.

The 46-year-old Nobody Wants This star popped the question to the 40-year-old I Love LA actress in 2013, and they were married a few months later.

While appearing on The Armchair Expert with his Nobody Wants This co-stars, they talked about their proposals and Adam revealed why his was “not as romantic as it should have been.”

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend Nobody Wants This season two premiere

Why Adam Brody regrets his proposal

“I’ll spare the details. However, rest assured, it was, um, not as romantic as it should have been,” Adam said on the podcast. “The only thing romantic about it was the speed, meaning like, I proposed pretty quickly into our relationship. We got married fast, so I thought there was… but other than that, it was very pedestrian.”

“I’ve learned, the thing is, at the time [of the proposal], you’re like, ‘Whatever,’ but you’re going to tell this story for the rest of your life,” he added. “So, my advice: Do it, not even just for the moment, but for the story that you’re gonna tell forever.”

“I do kick myself a little. She deserved more.”

Host Dax Shepard asked if it was a fair assessment that Adam is allergic to pageantry, and he said, “Certainly.”

The actor also shared that he has a thing with Valentine’s Day.

“I’m just like this state sanctioned, like we all have to go out to dinner, everyone’s like state sanctioned love making. It’s weird,” he said.

Not only have Adam and Leighton been married for 12 years, they also have two children together, a daughter, 11, and a son, 6.

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