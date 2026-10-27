Anonymous Celebrity Attempting to Keep Name Out of Press Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Claims He’s Suicidal

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Lawyers for a celebrity are asking a UK court to keep his name out of the press. He’s being referred to as “PPT” in court.

The BBC reports that this anonymous public figure is facing allegations that he engaged in “inappropriate sexual activities with a large number of girls and young women.”

This celebrity apparently wants to keep his name out of the press, and his lawyers actually said that if his name were to be published, he would be “highly likely” to take his own life. He apparently fears the “trial by media.”

This person denies that he used “his power and position as a celebrity to contact and forge relationships with young women and teenagers to try to have sex with them.”

Lawyers for ITN and Guardian News and Media (GNM) are arguing that there is no basis “to restrain the publication of public interest journalism.”

The BBC further reports that “A medical report carried out for the court said inpatient treatment could provide ‘significant, but not complete mitigation of the risk,’ but that treatment, perhaps for months, had ‘a realistic potential to reduce the risk.'”

What The Judge Said About This Case

Justice Nicklin admitted there would be “significant public interest” and “this is a difficult and important case.”

“The court must determine it fairly, on the evidence and legal submissions,” the judge continued, but warned not to try and deduce who this person is: “The existence of online speculation, however confidently expressed or widely repeated, does not authorise anyone to identify, or purport authoritatively to identify, PPT in connection with these proceedings. Nor does repetition transform speculation into established fact.”

PPT’s Lawyer Speaks Out

His lawyer, Sara Mansoori KC, shared that should the identity get out, it “would have a potentially fatal impact…The only reason they would not be fatal is because the claimant would be locked up and prevented from his desire to end his life.”

“This is not a case where an individual has spuriously raised ‘mental health’ concerns in the face of an impending publication that they do not wish to occur,” they added. “The claimant has attempted suicide twice as a result of these matters, been hospitalised for months, been the subject of involuntary detention and been examined by multiple – now more than 10 – doctors.”

This anonymous celebrity “has no intention of returning to public life.”

The lawyer for publications ITN and GNM, Gavin Millar KC, said that many “have been traumatised by the claimant’s alleged conduct and have suffered mental health crises and mental illness as a result,” and “a wide-ranging and rigorous investigation” has been carried out with a very strong public interest to expose the allegations.

Stay tuned as we learn more, and head to the BBC for the latest.

Posted To:crime