Are Joe Keery & Chase Sui Wonders Back Together? New Photos Spark Speculation

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Joe Keery and Chase Sui Wonders are sparking rumors they may be back together.

The 34-year-old actor and the 30-year-old actress were rumored to be spotted together in NYC over the weekend, and now photos have emerged of them.

Deux Moi has obtained photos of Joe and Chase seemingly saying goodbye to each other, sharing a hug, and she appears to kiss him on the cheek.

Fans took to the comments to joke about taking this as a sign to text an ex.

Joe Keery and Chase Sui Wonders previously sparked dating rumors in 2023

Joe and Chase seen together again comes three years after the two first sparked dating rumors after being seen on a walk together in NYC, almost exactly to the day in October 2023.

They continued to fuel the speculation through early 2024 with more sightings, but neither confirmed any relationship status, and not much was heard from them since.

However, Deux Moi also posted a submission on their Instagram story that Joe and Chase were seen earlier this summer attending a comedy show of SNL‘s James Austin Johnson.

Prior to the Joe rumors in 2023, Chase was dating Pete Davidson, but split two months before she was seen with the Stranger Things star. Joe was also previously in a relationship with Maika Monroe, but they split in 2023.

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