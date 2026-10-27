Barry Keoghan Reveals He’s Had a Skin-Tightening Treatment: ‘I Feel Better About Myself’

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Barry Keoghan has undergone a couple of cosmetic procedures for his skin, including a skin-tightening treatment.

The 34-year-old Oscar nominee is featured in a video posted by a facialist named Nilam Holmes. Nilam is based in London and has been working with Barry “through different movies, campaigns and projects,” adding that the “trust he places in me means a lot.”

“Every time I come in, it’s very relaxing and therapeutic,” Barry says in the video. “Nilam looks after my skin. I feel better about myself. I look better. I think it’s important to look after yourself inside and outside.”

Nilam, who is based in London, also added that Barry‘s skin has “really improved over the last few years and he looks great.”

The specific treatment she’s performing in the video is called Xerf and it was his second time getting it. They are expensive, with The Daily Beast reporting two treatments comes out to £4,500, or about $6,000.

Earlier this year, the Saltburn star opened up about relentless online bullying he has received over his looks and how it has impacted his acting career. He admitted the hate had made him “shy away” and “not want to go outside.”

Barry is currently prepping for a major cinematic event with the pending release of Sam Mendes‘ four full-length films about The Beatles, with each band member getting their own movie. Barry is playing Ringo Starr.

He reunited with his castmates Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, and Joseph Quinn recently to recreate an iconic 1964 moment!

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