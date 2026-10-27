Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Andy Cohen After He Talks About Her Potential Housewives Return at Bravo Fan Fest

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Bethenny Frankel is calling out Andy Cohen over comments he made about her at Bravo Fan Fest last weekend.

The 55-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star took to her TikTok account to react to what the 58-year-old Watch What Happens Live host’s shady dig at her.

What did Andy Cohen say about Bethenny?

While hosting a panel during the event on Saturday (October 27), RHONY cast member Carole Radziwill was asked if she could foresee Bethenny returning as well.

“I don’t know if she’d come back. That’s way above my pay grade. That’s Andy’s [decision],” she replied, which Andy shrugged and said, “I’m not really active on TikTok.”

How did Bethenny Frankel respond?

Bethenny shared a video response on TikTok with the caption, “i didn’t hit first so…. I’m not a housewife but I am real #yourewelcome #swipe #takethebait”

She started the video out saying, “Well, Andy Cohen took a swipe at me on a panel, so let’s take the bait. I think he was asked, would you ever have Bethenny back on the Housewives? And he said, I’m not really that active on TikTok, which is abundantly clear because he’s still sitting in the same place I left him.”

“The only thing that has changed are the ratings. So while he’s a little bitter that he lost all his OGs, who are living The Golden Life on E!” she continued, referencing her fellow RHONY alums’ new reality show.

“He’s living the stainless steel life over on Bravo, where he’s their bi***,” Bethenny added. “He waits for them to pay his paycheck while we’re all over here making our own coin, our own way on our own terms. So if you’re going to take a shot at this B, you better not miss. You’re welcome.”

Bethenny and Andy have a history of taking swipes at each other.

She has previously criticized the Bravo reality franchise for the environment it created for the women on the shows, and he accused her of “trashing” the franchise when she appeared on WWHL in 2022.

“I actually haven’t been trashing the show,” she replied at the time. “I’ve said it wasn’t for me because I do think it was toxic.”

Earlier this year, Andy also commented on her TikTok videos.

“I also went on TikTok just to see what the kids were saying about New Year’s Eve,” he said on an episode of his radio show Andy Cohen Live in January. He alluded to coming across her videos, saying, “Boy, that margarita lady. Oh my god, it’s suffocating. I couldn’t.”

Bethenny was an OG cast member on Real Housewives of New York City for the first three seasons, and later returned for seasons seven through eleven. She also starred in her own spinoff, Bethenny Getting Married/Bethenny Ever After for three seasons, from 2010 to 2012.

If you missed it, find out why she refused to join the cast of The Golden Life.

Posted To:Andy Cohen Bethenny Frankel Bravo