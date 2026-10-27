Billy Evans Felt ‘Violated’ by Shower Scene in ‘You Can See Everything,’ Source Says Amid Director Claiming Billy ‘Didn’t Care’

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You really can see everything of Billy Evans in the new documentary You Can See Everything as he appears full frontal in a shower scene.

After Billy is filmed working out in the gym, the next scene shows him in the shower at home. An elongated shot pans up on his fully naked body. After he gets out of the shower and puts a towel around his waist, he almost bumps into filmmaker Nathan Fielder, who is standing right outside of the bathroom.

The co-director of the movie, Lance Oppenheim, previously said that Billy willingly took his clothes off for the cameras and that it seemed “like he really had something he wanted to show to us and to the world.”

Now, sources are saying something different.

Sources say that Billy Evans feels “violated” by shower scene

Multiple sources are speaking out with Billy‘s reaction to the scene.

A source told People, “The shower scene wasn’t Billy’s idea. He only agreed to it with an understanding they would keep it PG. Finding out otherwise via media coverage would be unsettling for anyone, to say the least. It’s a violation of trust and exploiting that trust for shock value.”

Another insider says that Billy was told that nudity would be cut from the film.

TMZ reports that Billy was told “it would not make the final cut for legal reasons.”

Lance Oppenheim claims Billy “didn’t care” about nudity

In a new interview with GQ, Lance was asked why Billy showed everything in the shower scene.

“I honestly don’t know. It’s beyond me, but I’ve heard interesting theories that people have when they see it. I mean, in terms of the way the moment was captured, it’s sort of how you see it. There’s a camera in the bathroom, there’s a camera that was on Nathan, there’s a camera outside the bathroom, and there’s an interaction that we see after Billy leaves where he sort of looks at the camera and smiles. So I don’t know what that means, but I feel like there’s enough stuff in there that gives me the impression that maybe he was excited that people could see everything and that there was full access, I guess. But it really beats me, honestly. We were in the car ride on the way back from the gym and I said to Billy, ‘We will give you some time to shower.’ And Billy responded, ‘Want to film me showering?’ I offered to film him in a way that could avoid seeing his genitals, but Billy said he didn’t care about being seen naked,” Lance said.

Has Billy seen the finished movie yet? Here’s what we learned.

Another shocking moment in the movie is when Billy reveals his thoughts on a controversial political figure.

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