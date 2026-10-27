Billy Evans’ Letter to Judge Discloses More Info About Elizabeth Holmes’ Private Life

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
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Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans leave a court hearing
Credit: Getty

A letter to a judge from Billy Evans is sharing more information about Elizabeth Holmes‘ personal life.

With the couple back in headlines after the release of Nathan Fielder‘s You Can See Everything, TMZ has obtained the businessman’s letter about his partner amid her fraud case in 2022.

In the letter, Billy opened up who Elizabeth is outside of the court case, revealing private info about her life, calling her “the best person I have ever met.”

Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans leave a court hearing

Billy shared the story of how they met, that they were “just friends” for the first six months of knowing each other, and he was “hesitant to dive in” with her after what had been said about her in the media.

He also shared that their husky dog, Balto, was snatched from their front porch by a mountain lion, and Elizabeth spent 16 hours searching through the brush and poison oak in search of their dog.

Billy also recalled Elizabeth working for a crisis hotline while battling COVID and a fever during her pregnancy, and he shared their extreme efforts to escape the media circus around her Theranos scandal.

Among the things he shared in the letter, Billy accused a reporter of sneaking into their apartment building, posing as a resident and leaking their address, which led to their decision to leave.

He said she was very trusting of people who were just trying to get close to her and take advantage of her connections, and was very oblivious of their intentions.

Billy pleaded with the judge to consider the woman who would sing “Amazing Grace” to their son at bedtime, rather than who she was portrayed in the headlines.

At the end of the letter, Billy called Elizabeth “honest, humble, selfless, and kind beyond what most people have ever experienced. “Please let her be free,” he said.

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