Camille Grammer Slams Ex Husband Kelsey Grammer for Forgetting Daughter Mason’s 25th Birthday

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
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Camille Grammer and Mason Grammer on the left, posing for a photo together. On the right, Kelsey Grammer smiling in front of a Frasier backdrop
Credit: Getty Images

Camille Grammer is putting her ex Kelsey Grammer on blast.

The 58-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to social media to reveal that the former Frasier star, 71, did not reach out to their daughter, Mason Olivia Grammer, on her 25th birthday, which fell on October 24. They also share a son, Jude Gordon.

Kelsey Grammer, wife Camille Grammer and daughter Mason Olivia Grammer arrive for the Cirque Du Solei Opening Night Gala For Kooza at the Santa Monica Pier on October 16, 2009 in Santa Monica, California.

Camille Grammer Calls Out Kelsey Grammer Online

In a post on Instagram, Camille wrote the following message:

A daughter should never have to wonder whether her father remembers her birthday. Three days later, and still not a call or a text.

You can be a beloved actor to the world, but being a father is a role that requires showing up when the cameras are off. Fame, accolades, and public admiration mean very little if you neglect the people who should matter most.

Some wounds come not from what is said, but from the silence.

A mother never stops hurting when her child is hurt. 25 is a milestone birthday. Sometimes the silence is deafening, and the disappointment speaks volumes.

Mason told me she kept checking her phone all weekend, hoping her father had called, even from an unfamiliar number or that his message had somehow ended up in her spam folder. She even checked there, searching for any sign that he had reached out.

Jude Gordon Grammer, Mason Olivia Grammer and Kelsey Grammer attend the #IMDboat Party presented by Soylent and Fire TV at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 at the IMDb Yacht on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California.

Camille Grammer Also Called Out Kelsey’s Current Wife, Kayte Walsh

Kelsey Grammer married Kayte back in 2011, and Camille also had a message for Mason‘s stepmother.

Camille wrote, “A stepmother should want to encourage a healthy, loving relationship between a father and his daughter. Sadly, from my perspective, that hasn’t been Mason’s experience. Instead, she has felt increasingly excluded from her father’s life and home. No matter the adult relationships involved, a daughter deserves to feel welcomed, respected, and loved—not pushed to the sidelines. A 25th birthday should be a celebration of love, not another reminder of the distance between a father and his child.”

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