Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Why She Stayed Silent on Val Chmerkovskiy ‘DWTS’ Feud, Where She Stands With Jenna Johnson

Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless

Carrie Ann Inaba has broken her silence on what went down the last few weeks on Dancing with the Stars.

There has been some drama behind the scenes, which resulted in Val Chmerkovskiy being suspended last week. Carrie Ann criticized Val‘s wife, pro Jenna Johnson, and her celeb partner Harry Shum, Jr. for their dance containing a lift the week beore. It happened because Carrie Ann said the lift was against the rules.

After this went down, Val then posted, “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.” Some fans took this as a reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. This ultimately resulted in Val’s suspension for one week, and Alan Bersten stepped in to dance with Jenna Dewan.

Carrie Ann Inaba Addresses Where She Stands with Jenna Johnson & the Lift Controversy

Carrie Ann took to her Instagram comments to explain: “I have not spoke about what happened because of professional courtesy for those who are still competing, and we actually have standards and practices that keep us separated.”

She continued, “But I think a part of this “headline” has missed a few important parts of what happened. I think it’s important for everyone to know that Jenna and I hugged it out after the Super Bowl show. Jenna was an absolute professional about it, and two women worked through the moment. It came to my attention later that Jenna was deeply hurt. So I also offered to speak with her at anytime.”

She added, “I have also offered to discuss the lift rule and how I enforce it. @sharnaburgess made a great video explaining lifts, assists and which dances allow and don’t allow them.”

Carrie Ann Inaba Also Reveals She Wants a New Lift Rule

She added, “In addition, I think in the future, a new lift rule should be created for next season. I think a session of with all the dancers and the judges in a room together to discuss the history of how and why Len Goodman, our original producers and I defined the lift rule and the what the purpose is which is safety and fairness. The show has evolved tremendously, the way the show is cast has also changed, and so has our audience and the way they consume the show. So, working together to create a better understanding between the dancers and the judges and our audience is important to me, as we move forward and is something I have asked for.”

Posted To:Carrie Ann Inaba Dancing With the Stars Television Val Chmerkovskiy