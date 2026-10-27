Chrishell Stause & G Flip Split Details: Who Initiated & More Details Unveiled Since Breakup News

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More details have emerged about Chrishell Stause and G Flip‘s shocking split.

The 45-year-old Selling Sunset star revealed the breakup in an emotional video posted to her Instagram account. They were together over four years.

The two previously married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2023, and once again tied the knot in a second ceremony last year. They first confirmed their romance in 2022.

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Were Never Legally Married

TMZ is reporting that, despite having more than one wedding ceremony over the years, Chrishell and G Flip were never legally married.

Apparently the couple “planned to make things official somewhere down the line” but “that never happened.”

G Flip Initiated the Split

TMZ is also reporting that it was “G who decided to end their relationship.”

No reason for the split was given.

“After 4+ years Chrishell and I are no longer together,” the Australian musician said in a statement. “I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply.”

G Flip continued, “My head & heart are feeling very heavy right now and I’m not able to talk but I want to thank you all for your support and appreciate you respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”

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