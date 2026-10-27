Christina Applegate Reveals It Takes Her 10 Minutes to Get Out of Bed Amid New Health Struggles

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Christina Applegate is opening up about her worsening mobility issues after recently revealing that she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The 54-year-old Dead to Me actress shared a new update about her health during the Tuesday (October 27) episode of her MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Christina revealed that her symptoms have continued to affect her daily life, including her ability to get out of bed and walk around her home.

“I actually timed it today. It took me 10 minutes to be able to move off my pillow and get out of the bed and stand up,” she explained.

She added that she almost couldn’t walk to the bathroom and now keeps a walker beside her bed.

“I don’t know what’s going on. You know, this is what I’m still living with,” she said.

Christina explained that these particular mobility difficulties are new for her, even though she has experienced serious health challenges for several years.

“And I never had that before. I was able to sit up and stuff, so this is what I said when things are getting worse, or they’re just new.”

The actress previously revealed that a doctor told her she had been misdiagnosed with MS after she spent five years believing she had the condition.

She first publicly announced her MS diagnosis in 2021, and has since been open about her health struggles and how they have affected her career and everyday life.

Despite being told she does not have MS, Christina says she is still searching for answers about what is causing her symptoms.

During the new episode, she also reassured the MS community that she plans to continue advocating for them.

“I’m still your warrior and I’m still going to speak out on your behalf forever and ever,” she said.

She added that she still feels like part of the community, regardless of her diagnosis.

Christina and Jamie-Lynn also confirmed that they plan to continue their MeSsy podcast as she works with doctors to determine the cause of her ongoing health issues.

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