Christopher Lloyd Reveals Decades-Long Struggle With Addiction in New Memoir

Credit: Getty

Christopher Lloyd is opening up about his decades-long struggle with addiction.

The 88-year-old Back to the Future actor reveals details about his past cocaine, alcohol and marijuana use in his new memoir, In My Own Time, which is out Tuesday (October 27).

Christopher recalls trying cocaine for the first time in the 1970s after meeting a woman outside a comedy club in Los Angeles.

“That was all it took. I was hooked almost immediately. I loved it, and that was where my cocaine abuse began,” he writes in the book, via Page Six.

His drug and alcohol use eventually became a regular part of his life, although he maintains that he never performed onstage or in front of a camera while under the influence.

“I wasn’t asking myself what it meant or what it was doing for me. I just knew I liked it, and before long it had a hold on me,” he said in the book.

The actor also recalls a frightening incident in 1983, following the cancellation of his sitcom Taxi.

After an argument with his then-girlfriend, Christopher returned home to find himself locked out and began punching the windows, suffering serious injuries that required surgery and physical therapy.

“I later learned that I had lost so much blood that they had to give me plasma,” he revealed.

He eventually sought professional help, entering rehab in 1993 after a psychologist helped him recognize the impact that drugs and alcohol were having on his life.

Although he experienced several relapses, Christopher writes that he eventually achieved lasting sobriety.

He also recently discussed his drinking with longtime Back to the Future co-star Michael J. Fox in a conversation for Interview.

Michael asked whether he had been drinking while playing Reverend Jim Ignatowski on Taxi.

“Sometimes. It hadn’t gotten to be a big problem yet,” Christopher said.

The two actors also spoke about their shared experiences with recovery.

Christopher‘s memoir, In My Own Time, is available now. The book also explores his childhood, acting career and experiences making Back to the Future.

The actor and Michael previously opened up about their longtime friendship, with Michael praising his co-star’s talent.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.

Posted To:Back to the Future Christopher Lloyd