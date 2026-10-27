Crystal Hefner Calls ‘SNL’ Alum Jon Lovitz a ‘Lurker’ at the Playboy Mansion

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Crystal Hefner is calling out Jon Lovitz for being one of “the biggest pervs” in Hollywood.

Crystal, who is the widow of Hugh Hefner, visited the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast for a new episode that aired on Tuesday (Octoer 27), and in it she accused Jon of being at the mansion all the time to look at the women.

What did Crystal Hefner say about Jon Lovitz?

“He would be up there all the time,” Crystal said of the 69-year-old Saturday Night Live alum (via Page Six). “His eyes would go front to back [looking at] all the women that walked through the door at the party.”

She went on to claim he was a “lurker” who would bring his dog around that “peed all over the place.”

“I remember him. Every time, every party,” Crystal continued.

Jon Lovitz previously left a critical remark on one of Crystal’s Instagram videos

Back in July, Crystal shared an Instagram video about her “regrets” over marrying Hugh Hefner.

In the comments, Jon left a critical comment, saying, “Do you regret the house he bought for you to live in, after his death? And keeping the money, after you sold it? And all the times your mother was at the mansion?”

“And do you regret all he did for you?” the Happy Gilmore 2 star continued. “And do you regret leaving him and then coming back to marry him?”

Crystal and Hugh married in 2012 when she was 26 and he was 86. They remained together until he died in 2017 at 91.

When she was asked about his remarks, Crystal told the Daily Mail that Jon was the “biggest customer” and said she didn’t have “ill will” toward him, but was disappointed to “see someone who spent time enjoying that environment criticize a woman for speaking honestly about her own life.”

A new Playboy movie is in development with Jessica Biel set to play one of Hugh Hefner‘s wives, though she’s supposed to be a fictional character rather than based off of any of the real women.

Crystal reached out to her and asked her not to play the role.

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