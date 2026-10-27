‘Crystal Lake’ Becomes Peacock’s 4th Biggest Scripted Original Series

Credit: A24

Crystal Lake is proving to be a major hit for Peacock!

The new Friday the 13th prequel series, starring Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees, has become the streaming service’s fourth-biggest scripted original series to date, according to newly released viewing figures.

The horror series, which premiered on October 15, racked up an impressive 1.3 billion minutes viewed in its first 11 days, according to internal NBCUniversal data reported by TheWrap.

The show also ranked as the No. 3 streaming original series and the No. 3 most-watched freshman season during the week of October 19, according to Nielsen rankings cited by the outlet.

And the success isn’t limited to streaming!

Crystal Lake reportedly generated 1.8 billion earned social media impressions within its first 24 hours, growing to more than 7.6 million social video views over its first 11 days, according to figures attributed to Sprout Social.

The series is produced by A24 and created by Brad Caleb Kane, who also serves as showrunner.

Set before the events of the original Friday the 13th movie, the story follows Pamela Voorhees (Cardellini) as she struggles with the apparent drowning of her young son, Jason.

When two strangers arrive in town asking questions about her past, a disturbing chain of events begins to unfold.

The cast also includes William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, Gwendolyn Sundstrom and Callum Vinson, who plays young Jason Voorhees.

All eight episodes of Crystal Lake are currently available to stream on Peacock.

The impressive debut comes as fans are already wondering whether the series will return for another season.

While Peacock has not officially announced a renewal, Brad has previously discussed his ideas for a possible Season 2 continuation, including the return of a familiar family from the Friday the 13th franchise.

Posted To:A24 Crystal Lake Friday the 13th Linda Cardellini Peacock Television