Cynthia Erivo to Serve as ‘DWTS’ Guest Judge for Disney Night Next Week

Oct 27, 2026 1 min read
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Cynthia Erivo is heading to Dancing With the Stars, but not as a dancer!

The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning entertainer will be serving as a guest judge on next week’s episode of the ABC dancing series for its Disney Night.

Cynthia will join Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli at the judges’ table, becoming the fourth judge for the upcoming November 2 episode. The next episode is airing a day earlier than usual because of Election Day happening on Tuesday.

If you didn’t know, Cynthia is part of the Disney universe through her role as the Blue Fairy in the 2022 live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, which got a streaming release on Disney+ instead of being released in theaters.

Can you believe that Dancing With the Stars is less than one month away from the season finale?! The finale is set to air on November 24. Just eight celebs will be competing on Disney Night and there will likely be just four teams remaining for the finale episode.

Cynthia just hosted an episode of SNL UK and spoofed her movie Wicked by playing the role of Glinda, who was portrayed by Ariana Grande in the film version.

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