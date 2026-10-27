Daily Show’s Kevin Bleyer Dies: Former Obama Speechwriter Was 54

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
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Writer Kevin Bleyer of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards Writer Nominees reception at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on September 19, 2013 in No. Hollywood, California.
Credit: Getty Images

Kevin Bleyer, a former Emmy Award-winning writer for The Daily Show, as well as a former speech writer for President Barack Obama, has tragically died at 54.

He passed away on Sunday (October 25) in a car accident in Pennsylvania on a country road where he owned a home in the Millrift area.

He contributed to speeches Obama gave at the White House Correspondents Dinners he attended. He also wrote for 1,041 episodes of The Daily Show.

Actor and screenwriter Danny Strong confirmed the news in a statement to Deadline: “Kevin Bleyer was a writer’s writer. From his many years on The Daily Show to writing Obama’s WHCD speeches to his many books and his work on numerous scripted dramas, Kevin could literally do it all. His immense talent was only outmatched by his kind soul. I am in complete shock that he is gone and my sadness is overwhelming. I already miss him dearly.”

Kevin had just attended an event on October 15, 2026.

He was photographed with Jay Carney, above, at a screening of Netflix’s The Diplomat at US Navy Memorial Burke Theater in Washington, DC, held on October 15.

: Writers Guild of America member and Daily Show writer Kevin Bleyer is dragged out of a hearing room by WGA President Michael Winship after imitating a Code Pink demonstrator during a comedic mock debate and news conference about the writers strike on Capitol Hill January 23, 2008 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress met with representatives of the WGA to talk about their current strike over the minimum basic agreement which sets the amount that companies must pay writers for the use and re-use of their work.

He also famously participated as a protested in a faux, comedic debate during a news conference about the writers strike in 2008.

He was dragged out of the room on Capitol Hill by WGA President Michael Winship after imitating a Code Pink demonstrator.

He is survived by his wife, Nella Vera. Our thoughts are with his family. RIP.

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