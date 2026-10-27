‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2026 Scores Revealed for Week 7: ‘Horror Movie Night’

Credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars is getting spooky ahead of Halloween!

The ABC dancing competition series took on “Horror Movie Night” on Tuesday (October 27) for week seven of the season.

This week, the remaining 10 celebrities and their pro dance partners were tasked with “performances inspired by legendary horror films.”

For the third week in a row, DWTS judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli were joined by a fourth guest judge, Shirley Ballas, who is the head judge on the original UK version of the show, Strictly Come Dancing.

In case you missed it, check out all of the dance styles and songs for each couple!

Since there was no elimination last week, it was confirmed at the top of this week’s episode that there will be a double elimination tonight.

Check out the scorecard for all of the contestants on week seven below…

“Horror Movie Night” Scores & Week 7 Leaderboard Revealed

WEEK 7 SCORES:

Julia Stiles with her pro partner Ezra Sosa – 26 out of 40

Harry Shum Jr with his pro partner Jenna Johnson – 40 out of 40

Tatyana Ali with her pro partner Jan Ravnik – 28 out of 40

Jenna Dewan with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy – 37 out of 40

Connor Wood with his pro partner Rylee Arnold – 37 out of 40

Ezra Frech with his pro partner Daniella Karagach – 35 out of 40

Jackson Olson with his pro partner Emma Slater – 35 out of 40

Tyler Cameron with his pro partner Sharna Burgess – 26 out of 40

Amber Glenn with her pro partner Pasha Pashkov – 36 out of 40

Maura Higgins with her pro partner Mark Ballas – 32 out of 40

WEEK 7 LEADERBOARD (combined with week 6):

Harry & Jenna – 76

Jenna D & Val – 74

Amber & Pasha – 74

Ezra F & Daniella – 72

Connor & Rylee – 69

Jackson & Emma – 67

Maura & Mark – 67

Julia & Ezra S – 62

Tatyana & Jan – 60

Tyler & Sharna – 58

SEASON 35 LEADERBOARD:

Harry & Jenna – 196

Jenna D & Val – 195

Ezra F & Daniella – 194

Amber & Pasha – 194

Maura & Mark – 187

Jackson & Emma – 170

Julia & Ezra S – 169

Connor W & Rylee – 164

Tatyana & Jan – 160

Tyler & Sharna – 159









Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Television