‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2026 Scores Revealed for Week 7: ‘Horror Movie Night’
Dancing with the Stars is getting spooky ahead of Halloween!
The ABC dancing competition series took on “Horror Movie Night” on Tuesday (October 27) for week seven of the season.
This week, the remaining 10 celebrities and their pro dance partners were tasked with “performances inspired by legendary horror films.”
For the third week in a row, DWTS judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli were joined by a fourth guest judge, Shirley Ballas, who is the head judge on the original UK version of the show, Strictly Come Dancing.
In case you missed it, check out all of the dance styles and songs for each couple!
Since there was no elimination last week, it was confirmed at the top of this week’s episode that there will be a double elimination tonight.
Check out the scorecard for all of the contestants on week seven below…
“Horror Movie Night” Scores & Week 7 Leaderboard Revealed
WEEK 7 SCORES:
Julia Stiles with her pro partner Ezra Sosa – 26 out of 40
Harry Shum Jr with his pro partner Jenna Johnson – 40 out of 40
Tatyana Ali with her pro partner Jan Ravnik – 28 out of 40
Jenna Dewan with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy – 37 out of 40
Connor Wood with his pro partner Rylee Arnold – 37 out of 40
Ezra Frech with his pro partner Daniella Karagach – 35 out of 40
Jackson Olson with his pro partner Emma Slater – 35 out of 40
Tyler Cameron with his pro partner Sharna Burgess – 26 out of 40
Amber Glenn with her pro partner Pasha Pashkov – 36 out of 40
Maura Higgins with her pro partner Mark Ballas – 32 out of 40
WEEK 7 LEADERBOARD (combined with week 6):
Harry & Jenna – 76
Jenna D & Val – 74
Amber & Pasha – 74
Ezra F & Daniella – 72
Connor & Rylee – 69
Jackson & Emma – 67
Maura & Mark – 67
Julia & Ezra S – 62
Tatyana & Jan – 60
Tyler & Sharna – 58
SEASON 35 LEADERBOARD:
Harry & Jenna – 196
Jenna D & Val – 195
Ezra F & Daniella – 194
Amber & Pasha – 194
Maura & Mark – 187
Jackson & Emma – 170
Julia & Ezra S – 169
Connor W & Rylee – 164
Tatyana & Jan – 160
Tyler & Sharna – 159
Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Television