‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 Lineup for Horror Movie Night: Performers, Songs, & Dances for October 27
Dancing with the Stars will be celebrating Halloween tonight (October 27).
It’s “Horror Movie Night” this evening, and the celebrities and their pro partners will be dancing to songs inspired from spooky films.
There will be a double elimination this evening, as every celeb was safe during “Dedication Night.”
DWTS‘ “Horror Movie Night” Songs, Dances, and Movies, Revealed
Scroll down to see the songs, dances, and horror movies for DWTS‘ Halloween show…
Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov
Song: “Perfection” by Clint Mansell
Dance: Argentine tango
Horror Movie Inspiration: Black Swan
Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold
Song: “You Are My Sunshine” by Charles McDonald
Dance: Contemporary
Horror Movie Inspiration: Annabelle: Creation
Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach
Song: “Madness” by Ruelle
Dance: Jazz
Horror Movie Inspiration: The Invisible Man
Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson
Song: “Toxic” by 2WEI
Dance: Contemporary
Horror Movie Inspiration: Saw
Jackson Olson and Emma Slater
Song: “That’s Life” by Frank Sinatra
Dance: Contemporary
Horror Movie Inspiration: Joker
Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy
Song: “Uninvited” by Damned Anthem and Kendra Dantes
Dance: Argentine tango
Horror Movie Inspiration: Zombie movies
Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa
Song: “The Dogs Attack” by Jerry Goldsmith
Dance: Argentine tango
Horror Movie Inspiration: The Omen
Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas
Song: “Cry Little Sister” by Gerard McMann
Dance: Contemporary
Horror Movie Inspiration: The Lost Boys
Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik
Song: “I Lied to You” by Miles Caton
Dance: Paso doble
Horror Movie Inspiration: Sinners
Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess
Song: “Love Song by a Vampire” by Annie Lennox
Dance: Viennese waltz
Horror Movie Inspiration: Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Every Remaining Theme Week for DWTS Season 35:
Week 7: Horror Movie Night
Week 8: Disney Night
Week 9: Grammy Night
Week 10: Semi-Finals
Week 11: Finale
If you did not see, Carrie Ann Inaba broke her silence on the big DWTS controversy.
Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Television