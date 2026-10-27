‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 Lineup for Horror Movie Night: Performers, Songs, & Dances for October 27

Credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars will be celebrating Halloween tonight (October 27).

It’s “Horror Movie Night” this evening, and the celebrities and their pro partners will be dancing to songs inspired from spooky films.

There will be a double elimination this evening, as every celeb was safe during “Dedication Night.”

DWTS‘ “Horror Movie Night” Songs, Dances, and Movies, Revealed

Scroll down to see the songs, dances, and horror movies for DWTS‘ Halloween show…

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Song: “Perfection” by Clint Mansell

Dance: Argentine tango

Horror Movie Inspiration: Black Swan

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Song: “You Are My Sunshine” by Charles McDonald

Dance: Contemporary

Horror Movie Inspiration: Annabelle: Creation

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Song: “Madness” by Ruelle

Dance: Jazz

Horror Movie Inspiration: The Invisible Man

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

Song: “Toxic” by 2WEI

Dance: Contemporary

Horror Movie Inspiration: Saw

Jackson Olson and Emma Slater

Song: “That’s Life” by Frank Sinatra

Dance: Contemporary

Horror Movie Inspiration: Joker

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

Song: “Uninvited” by Damned Anthem and Kendra Dantes

Dance: Argentine tango

Horror Movie Inspiration: Zombie movies

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

Song: “The Dogs Attack” by Jerry Goldsmith

Dance: Argentine tango

Horror Movie Inspiration: The Omen

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Song: “Cry Little Sister” by Gerard McMann

Dance: Contemporary

Horror Movie Inspiration: The Lost Boys

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Song: “I Lied to You” by Miles Caton

Dance: Paso doble

Horror Movie Inspiration: Sinners

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess

Song: “Love Song by a Vampire” by Annie Lennox

Dance: Viennese waltz

Horror Movie Inspiration: Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Every Remaining Theme Week for DWTS Season 35:

Week 7: Horror Movie Night

Week 8: Disney Night

Week 9: Grammy Night

Week 10: Semi-Finals

Week 11: Finale

If you did not see, Carrie Ann Inaba broke her silence on the big DWTS controversy.

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Television